Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Napkins - Green - 40 Pack
7.75 x 4.25 inUPC: 0004122642785
Spruce up your party table with our Lime Green Paper Guest Towels. The bright green color of these 3-ply paper napkins will add a fun touch to your birthday party or other special event. Use these guest napkins to set your dining table, or stack them in your powder room as a sanitary hand towel alternative.
Features:
- 40 Lime Green Paper Guest Towels
- Paper Napkins measure 7.75 Inch x 4.25 Inch
- Made with 3-ply paper
- Combine with more lime green party supplies