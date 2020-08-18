Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Napkins - Green - 40 Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Napkins - Green - 40 Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Napkins - Green - 40 Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Napkins - Green - 40 Pack

7.75 x 4.25 inUPC: 0004122642785
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Spruce up your party table with our Lime Green Paper Guest Towels. The bright green color of these 3-ply paper napkins will add a fun touch to your birthday party or other special event. Use these guest napkins to set your dining table, or stack them in your powder room as a sanitary hand towel alternative.

Features:

    • 40 Lime Green Paper Guest Towels
    • Paper Napkins measure 7.75 Inch x 4.25 Inch
    • Made with 3-ply paper
    • Combine with more lime green party supplies