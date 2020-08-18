Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Palmover Me Guest Napkins - Green
24 pkUPC: 0004122642778
Product Details
Pop some tropical style on your table with more Green Palm Paper Guest Towels. Printed with palm leaves, these 3-ply paper napkins are the perfect choice for your birthday party or summer party. Use these guest napkins to set your dining table, or stack them in your powder room as a hand towel alternative. Get all set for a stylish celebration – shop the rest of our tropical party supplies.
Benefits:
- 24 Green Palm Paper Guest Towels
- Paper Napkins measure 7.75" x 4.25"
- Made with 3-ply paper
- Stack in your powder room as a sanitary hand towel alternative
- Combine with more summer party supplies