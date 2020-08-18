Put the perfect finishing touch on your table with our Black Paper Guest Towels. These 3-ply paper napkins will come in handy at your birthday party or other special event. Use them to complete your place settings, or stack them in your powder room for guests to dry their hands.

Napkins measure 7.75" x 4.25"

Made with 3-ply paper

Stack in your powder room as a sanitary hand towel alternative