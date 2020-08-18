Set a lively party table using our Hot Pink Paper Guest Towels! These 3-ply paper napkins will come in handy at your birthday party or other special occasion. Use them to complete your place settings, or keep these guest napkins by the sink in your powder room as a hand towel alternative.

Napkins measure 7.75" x 4.25"

Made with 3-ply paper

Stack in your powder room as a sanitary hand towel alternative

Combine with more hot pink party supplies