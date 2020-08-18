Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Paper Napkins - Teal
40 pkUPC: 0004122642786
Located in AISLE 19
Give your table some eye-catching color with our Teal Paper Guest Towels. These 3-ply paper napkins will make the perfect addition to the place settings at your birthday party or other special event. Or, you could stack them in your powder room for guests to dry their hands. Get all set to celebrate – coordinate these guest napkins with more of our teal party tableware and other party supplies.
- Napkins measure 7.75" x 4.25"
- Made with 3-ply paper
- Stack in your powder room as a sanitary hand towel alternative
- Combine with more teal party supplies