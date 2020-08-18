Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Entertainment Essentials Shiborhi Diamond Guest Napkins - Blue
24 pkUPC: 0004122642779
Purchase Options
Product Details
Give your place settings some stylish flair with our Blue Shibori Diamond Paper Guest Towels. Perfect for a birthday party or other special event, these 3-ply paper napkins will come in handy for wiping up small spills. Or, stack these guest napkins in your powder room as a hand towel alternative. Get all set for your celebration by shopping the rest of our blue tableware and other party supplies.
Benefits:
- 24 Blue Shibori Diamond Paper Guest Towels
- Paper Napkins measure 7.75" x 4.25"
- Made with 3-ply paper
- Stack in your powder room as a sanitary hand towel alternative
- Combine with more blue party supplies