Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Cleaning and Household
Disposable Tableware
Kroger® Everyday White Plastic Dinnerware Sets
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Everyday White Plastic Dinnerware Sets
48 ct
UPC: 0001111001564
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19
Pickup
$
1
.
99
Delivery
$
1
.
99
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Includes:
16 forks
16 knives
16 spoons
Product Reviews