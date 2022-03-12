Ingredients

Cultured cream and skim milk, whey, contains 2% or less of the following: modified corn starch, gelatin, salt, minced onion, minced garlic, poppy seed, yeast extract, sesame seed, corn maltodextrin, garlic powder, onion powder, citric acid, sodium phosphate, guar gum, carrageenan, sodium citrate, calcium sulfate, locust bean gum, natural flavor.Contains: Milk.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More