Kroger® Everything Bagel Flavored Sour Cream Dip
Kroger® Everything Bagel Flavored Sour Cream Dip
Kroger® Everything Bagel Flavored Sour Cream Dip
Kroger® Everything Bagel Flavored Sour Cream Dip
Kroger® Everything Bagel Flavored Sour Cream Dip
Kroger® Everything Bagel Flavored Sour Cream Dip

16 ozUPC: 0001111009862
Located in DAIRY

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7%
Saturated Fat3.5g17%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cultured cream and skim milk, whey, contains 2% or less of the following: modified corn starch, gelatin, salt, minced onion, minced garlic, poppy seed, yeast extract, sesame seed, corn maltodextrin, garlic powder, onion powder, citric acid, sodium phosphate, guar gum, carrageenan, sodium citrate, calcium sulfate, locust bean gum, natural flavor.Contains: Milk.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.