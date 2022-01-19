Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Extra Creamy Whipped Topping Tub
8 ozUPC: 0001111087479
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Skim Milk, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Corn Syrup, Light Cream, Less Than 2% of: Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sodium Polyphosphate, and Beta Carotene (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
