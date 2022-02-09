Kroger® Extra Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries Perspective: front
Kroger® Extra Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries Perspective: left
Kroger® Extra Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries Perspective: right
Kroger® Extra Crispy Crinkle Cut Fries

26 ozUPC: 0001111005597
Product Details

Enjoy great potato taste with these extra crispy crinkle-cut french fries made from 100% real potatoes!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium520mg22.61%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following Oils: Canola, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Corn), Corn Starch, Rice Flour. Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Oleoresin Paprika (Color), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Promote Color Retention).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
