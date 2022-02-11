Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Fat Free Beef Broth
32 ozUPC: 0001111008596
Product Details
- No artificial flavors
- No preservatives
- No MSG added
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium800mg34.78%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.1mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef Broth, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavor, Caramelized Sugar, Beef Broth Flavor (Beef Broth, Beef, Salt, Natural Flavor), Beef Fat*, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Beef Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
