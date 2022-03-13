Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 20

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 500mg 21.74%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.36% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 4g

Calcium 30mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%