Kroger® Fat Free Lower Sodium Chicken Broth
Product Details
Regular Kroger Chicken Broth contains 800mg of sodium per serving. This product contains 570mg per serving.
- Fat Free
- Contains 28% Less Sodium Than Regular Kroger Chicken Broth
- About 2 Servings
- Per 1 Cup: 10 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 570mg Sodium, <1g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Chicken stock, salt, chicken flavor (contains other natural flavor), dextrose, yeast extract, carrot juice concertrate, onion juice concentrate, celery juice concentrate, turmeric.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More