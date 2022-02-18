Kroger® Fat Free Lower Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: front
Kroger® Fat Free Lower Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: left
Kroger® Fat Free Lower Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: right
Kroger® Fat Free Lower Sodium Chicken Broth

14 ozUPC: 0001111073843
Product Details

Regular Kroger Chicken Broth contains 800mg of sodium per serving. This product contains 570mg per serving.

  • Fat Free
  • Contains 28% Less Sodium Than Regular Kroger Chicken Broth
  • About 2 Servings
  • Per 1 Cup: 10 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 570mg Sodium, <1g Sugars

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 cup
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium960mg42%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken stock, salt, chicken flavor (contains other natural flavor), dextrose, yeast extract, carrot juice concertrate, onion juice concentrate, celery juice concentrate, turmeric.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.