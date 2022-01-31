Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Fat Free Vegetable Broth
14 ozUPC: 0001111073846
Product Details
- Fat Free
- About 2 Servings
- Per 1 Cup: 5 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 730mg Sodium, 1g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (396 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1270mg55.22%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium29mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium58mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetable Blend (Water, Carrot, Celery, Onion Juice Concentrate), Water, Salt, Natural Flavors, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Carrot Powder, Extract of Carrot.
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
