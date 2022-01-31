Ingredients

Vegetable Blend (Water, Carrot, Celery, Onion Juice Concentrate), Water, Salt, Natural Flavors, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Carrot Powder, Extract of Carrot.

Allergen Info

Contains Celery and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

