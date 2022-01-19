Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Fat Free Whipped Topping
8 ozUPC: 0001111087447
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oil* (Palm Kernel Oil), Less Than 2% of: Sodium Caseinate, Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Polysorbate 60, Polysorbate 65, Sorbitan Monostearate, Beta Carotene (For Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
