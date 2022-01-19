Ingredients

Water, Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oil* (Palm Kernel Oil), Less Than 2% of: Sodium Caseinate, Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Polysorbate 60, Polysorbate 65, Sorbitan Monostearate, Beta Carotene (For Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

