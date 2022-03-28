Kroger® Flake Style Crab Select Imitation Crab Meat
Product Details
Fully cooked, gluten-free imitation crab flake that is easy to cook with or eat as a snack.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock , Water , Corn Starch , Sugar , Sorbitol , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Natural and Artificial Flavor ( Extracts Of Blue Crab , Snow Crab , Lobster , and Alaska Pollock ) , Refined Fish Oil* ( Alaska Pollock ) , Rice Wine ( Water , Rice , Koji ) , Egg Whites , Modified Tapioca Starch , Sea Salt , Potassium Chloride , Disodium Inosinate , Sodium Pyrophosphate , Titanium Dioxide ( For Color ) , Carmine ( For Color ) , Canthaxanthin ( For Color ) . *Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat .
Allergen Info
Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More