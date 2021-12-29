Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Riboflavin [ Vitamin B2 ] , Folic Acid ) , Water , Vegetable Oils ( Palm and Soybean ) , Sugar , Leavening ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate ) , Dextrose , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Wheat Gluten , Potassium Chloride , Salt , Mono- and Diglycerides , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Annatto ( Color ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More