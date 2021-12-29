Kroger® Flaky Butter Flavor Crescent Dinner Rolls Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Kroger® Flaky Butter Flavor Crescent Dinner Rolls

8 ozUPC: 0001111088609
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Riboflavin [ Vitamin B2 ] , Folic Acid ) , Water , Vegetable Oils ( Palm and Soybean ) , Sugar , Leavening ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate ) , Dextrose , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Wheat Gluten , Potassium Chloride , Salt , Mono- and Diglycerides , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Annatto ( Color ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More