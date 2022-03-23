Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Flat Cut Corned Beef Brisket
1 lbUPC: 0021174600000
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18.46%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium1120mg46.67%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein16g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corned Beef Brisket Flat
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
