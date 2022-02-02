Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® French Fries
32 ozUPC: 0001111087528
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26
Product Details
You'll feel good about serving up Kroger® French Fries that are made from Grade A 100% Real Potatoes.
- Cholesterol Free
- 0 Grams of Trans Fat Per Serving
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15piece (84 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil), Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Promote Color Retention), Caramel Color, Annatto and Turmeric (For Color), Dextrose
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More