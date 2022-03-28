Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Frozen Thai Chili Lime Tilapia
12 ozUPC: 0001111080143
2 individually wrapped fillets with sauce.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6oz (170 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium470mg19.58%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar19g
Protein20g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tilapia, Sugar, Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Soybean Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Lime Juice Concentrate, Salt, Cilantro, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract, Salt, Sugar, Water), Xanthan Gum, Dried Red Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
