Ingredients

Tilapia, Sugar, Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Soybean Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Lime Juice Concentrate, Salt, Cilantro, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract, Salt, Sugar, Water), Xanthan Gum, Dried Red Pepper

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More