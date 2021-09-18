Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Fruit Pectin Can-Jel
1.75 ozUPC: 0001111067384
Make fresh, sweet fruit jams and jelly for delicious weekend brunches and breakfast with Kroger Fruit Pectin Mix.
- For Homemade Jams & Jellies
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
40.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1/2 tsp
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dextrose, fruit pectin, citric acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
