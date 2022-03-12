Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Shortening ( Palm Oil , Canola Oil , Modified Palm Oil ) , Corn Syrup , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Salt , Corn Starch , Sodium Bicarbonate , Soy Lecithin , Red #40 , Blue #2 , Yellow #5 Lake .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

