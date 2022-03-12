Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Fruity Cereal Super Kaleidos Sandwich Cookies
12 ozUPC: 0001111009318
Purchase Options
Located in GROCERY
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar11g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium20mg
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sugar , Shortening ( Palm Oil , Canola Oil , Modified Palm Oil ) , Corn Syrup , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Salt , Corn Starch , Sodium Bicarbonate , Soy Lecithin , Red #40 , Blue #2 , Yellow #5 Lake .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More