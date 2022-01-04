Ingredients

Garbanzo Beans.

Allergen Info

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More