Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Bakery
Donuts, Danishes, & Muffins
Kroger® Glazed Crullers Donuts
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Glazed Crullers Donuts
6 ct / 10 oz
UPC: 0001111016665
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Pickup
SNAP EBT Eligible
$
2
.
50
2 For $5.00
Delivery
$
2
.
50
2 For $5.00
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Details
No high fructose corn syrup
Product Reviews