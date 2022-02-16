Kroger® Glazed Sour Cream Donut Holes Perspective: front
Kroger® Glazed Sour Cream Donut Holes Perspective: right
Kroger® Glazed Sour Cream Donut Holes

14 ozUPC: 0001111016222
Product Details

Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 donut (85g)
Amount per serving
Calories370
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g
Saturated Fat7g18%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium290mg
Total Carbohydrate47g16%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, palm oil, dextrose, soybean oil, defatted soy flour, whey, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda), egg yolk with sodium silicoaluminate, salt, wheat starch, milk protein concentrate, mono- and diglycerides, natural and artificial flavor, gum arabic, enzymes, beta carotene (color).Glaze - Sugar, water, palm oil, calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, agar, locust bean gum, artificial flavor, dextrose, corn starch, sodium phosphate, mono- and diglycerides, saltCONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, SOY

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible