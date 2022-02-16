Ingredients

Enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, palm oil, dextrose, soybean oil, defatted soy flour, whey, leavening (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda), egg yolk with sodium silicoaluminate, salt, wheat starch, milk protein concentrate, mono- and diglycerides, natural and artificial flavor, gum arabic, enzymes, beta carotene (color).Glaze - Sugar, water, palm oil, calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, agar, locust bean gum, artificial flavor, dextrose, corn starch, sodium phosphate, mono- and diglycerides, saltCONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, SOY

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

