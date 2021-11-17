Ingredients

Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Tapioca Syrup, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Xanthan Gum, Whole Grain Millet Seeds, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Whole Eggs, Whole Grain Millet Flour, Whole Grain Amaranth Seeds, Whole Grain Teff Seeds, Red Quinoa Seeds, Oleic Safflower Oil, Molasses, Salt, Cultured Rice Flour, Yeast, Enzymes.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

