Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Gluten Free 7 Grain Bread
18 ozUPC: 0001111088718
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
- Gluten Free
- Lactose Free
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Tapioca Syrup, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Xanthan Gum, Whole Grain Millet Seeds, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Whole Eggs, Whole Grain Millet Flour, Whole Grain Amaranth Seeds, Whole Grain Teff Seeds, Red Quinoa Seeds, Oleic Safflower Oil, Molasses, Salt, Cultured Rice Flour, Yeast, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More