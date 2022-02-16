Ingredients

Carrots , Ranch Dressing : Water , Soybean Oil , Maltodextrin , Distilled Vinegar , Buttermilk Powder , Skim Milk Powder Blend ( Dairy Whey , Sodium Caseinate , Skim Milk Powder ) , Sugar , Modified Corn Starch , Salt , Cellulose Gel , Egg Yolk , Dried Onion , Xanthan Gum , Artificial Color , Potassium Sorbate ( to Protect Quality ) , Buttermilk Solids , Spices , Dried Garlic , Skim Milk Solids , .

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More