Kroger® Gluten Free Baby Carrots & Ranch Dip Snack Tray
3.5 ozUPC: 0001111002999
- 70 Calories
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carrots , Ranch Dressing : Water , Soybean Oil , Maltodextrin , Distilled Vinegar , Buttermilk Powder , Skim Milk Powder Blend ( Dairy Whey , Sodium Caseinate , Skim Milk Powder ) , Sugar , Modified Corn Starch , Salt , Cellulose Gel , Egg Yolk , Dried Onion , Xanthan Gum , Artificial Color , Potassium Sorbate ( to Protect Quality ) , Buttermilk Solids , Spices , Dried Garlic , Skim Milk Solids , .
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
