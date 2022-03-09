Kroger® Gluten Free Bite Size Traditional White Corn Tortilla Chips Bag Perspective: front
Kroger® Gluten Free Bite Size Traditional White Corn Tortilla Chips
Kroger® Gluten Free Bite Size Traditional White Corn Tortilla Chips
Kroger® Gluten Free Bite Size Traditional White Corn Tortilla Chips
Kroger® Gluten Free Bite Size Traditional White Corn Tortilla Chips
Kroger® Gluten Free Bite Size Traditional White Corn Tortilla Chips
Kroger® Gluten Free Bite Size Traditional White Corn Tortilla Chips Bag

10 ozUPC: 0001111004675
Product Details

Kroger® Brand Makes Every Day Delicious Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters. A Legend is Created By delivering the perfect bite-size crunch of white corn with a sprinkling of salt, these chips have gained legendary status. They're sure to make your Most Wanted List.

  • Gluten Free
  • 0 Trans Fats

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ground White Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Conr, Sunflower, Safflower, or Canola Oil), Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
