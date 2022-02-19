Kroger® Gluten Free Extra Thin Crust Supreme Pizza
Delightfully Crispy Thin Crust, Minus the Gluten!Welcome to a world of fresh-baked taste, now completely gluten free! Our golden crispy crust is bursting with pizza-oven flavor. Enjoy artisan, gluten-free crust with our perfectly seasoned sauce and toppings. Gluten-free is now hot and delicious-straight from your oven! Crispy pizzeria-style taste you make at home! Kroger Brand Makes Everyday Delicious Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
Crust (Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Modified Rice Starch, Shortening Flakes [Palm Oil, Butter Flavor {Refined Cottonseed Oil, Natural Flavor}, Soy Lecithin], Whey Powder, Yeast, Canola and Olive Oil Blend, Sugar, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Cultured Brown Rice), Sauce (Tomatoes [Tomatoes, Tomato Juice], Tomato Paste, Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Dehydrated Garlic, Dried Basil), Low-moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Spices, Water, Salt, Flavorings, Paprika), Pepperoni (Pork, Beef, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Bell Pepper Blend (Green, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers), Onions
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
