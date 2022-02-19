Kroger® Gluten Free Extra Thin Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: front
Kroger® Gluten Free Extra Thin Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: back
Kroger® Gluten Free Extra Thin Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: left
Kroger® Gluten Free Extra Thin Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: right
Kroger® Gluten Free Extra Thin Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: top
Kroger® Gluten Free Extra Thin Crust Supreme Pizza Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Gluten Free Extra Thin Crust Supreme Pizza

17.5 ozUPC: 0001111081886
Product Details

Delightfully Crispy Thin Crust, Minus the Gluten!Welcome to a world of fresh-baked taste, now completely gluten free! Our golden crispy crust is bursting with pizza-oven flavor. Enjoy artisan, gluten-free crust with our perfectly seasoned sauce and toppings. Gluten-free is now hot and delicious-straight from your oven! Crispy pizzeria-style taste you make at home! Kroger Brand Makes Everyday Delicious Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25pizza (124 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0.25mg0.08%
Sodium710mg29.58%
Total Carbohydrate38g12.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein11g
Calcium200mg20%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crust (Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Modified Rice Starch, Shortening Flakes [Palm Oil, Butter Flavor {Refined Cottonseed Oil, Natural Flavor}, Soy Lecithin], Whey Powder, Yeast, Canola and Olive Oil Blend, Sugar, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Cultured Brown Rice), Sauce (Tomatoes [Tomatoes, Tomato Juice], Tomato Paste, Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Dehydrated Garlic, Dried Basil), Low-moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Cooked Italian Sausage (Pork, Spices, Water, Salt, Flavorings, Paprika), Pepperoni (Pork, Beef, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Bell Pepper Blend (Green, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers), Onions

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
