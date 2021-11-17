Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Gluten Free White Bread
18 ozUPC: 0001111088717
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Tapioca Syrup, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Xanthan Gum, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Whole Eggs, Oleic Safflower Oil, Salt, Cultured Rice Flur, Yeast, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More