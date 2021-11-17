Ingredients

Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Tapioca Syrup, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Xanthan Gum, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Whole Eggs, Oleic Safflower Oil, Salt, Cultured Rice Flur, Yeast, Enzymes.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.