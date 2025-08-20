Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Grape Cranberry Juice Cocktail From Concentrate
64 fl ozUPC: 0001111003968
Located in AISLE 14
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size8 fl oz
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate42g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar41g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg
Iron0mg
Potassium28mg0%
Vitamin C90mg
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filitered water, high fructose corn syrup, grape juice concentrate, cranberry juice concentrate, fumaric acid, ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), natural flavors.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
