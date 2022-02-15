Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Health & Wellness
Pain & Fever
Kroger® Grape Flavored Children's Pain Relief Acetaminophen Chewable Tablets 160mg
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Grape Flavored Children's Pain Relief Acetaminophen Chewable Tablets 160mg
24 ct
UPC: 0004126001209
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 30
Pickup
$
4
.
99
Delivery
$
4
.
99
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Reviews