Ingredients

Romano Cheese from Cow's Milk: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Parmesan Cheese: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Asiago: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Fontina: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Provolone: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (added to Prevent Caking), Salt, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More