Kroger® Grated Italian Style 5 Cheese Blend Perspective: front
Kroger® Grated Italian Style 5 Cheese Blend Perspective: back
Kroger® Grated Italian Style 5 Cheese Blend Perspective: right
Kroger® Grated Italian Style 5 Cheese Blend

8 ozUPC: 0001111009844
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
226.0 About servings per container
Serving sizevaries
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium85mg3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein1g
Calcium26mg6%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Romano Cheese from Cow's Milk: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Parmesan Cheese: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Asiago: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Fontina: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Provolone: (Cultured Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (added to Prevent Caking), Salt, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative).

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

