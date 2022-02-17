Ingredients

Parmesan Cheese: (Pasteurized Part-Skim Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (added to Prevent Caking), Salt, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More