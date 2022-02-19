Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Grated Parmesan Cheese
8 ozUPC: 0001111058033
- Refrigerate after opening
Non GMO
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Parmesan Cheese (Cultured, Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Powdered Cellulose (Added To Prevent Caking), Salt, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative).
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
