Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tsp (5 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 20

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 1.92% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 5mg 1.67%

Sodium 90mg 3.91%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g

Calcium 50mg 4%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%