Kroger® Great Northern Beans
16 ozUPC: 0001111089594
Product Details
- High in Fiber
- A Fat Free Food
- Per 1/4 Cups Dry: 90 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C3.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Great Nothern Beans.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
