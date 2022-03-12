Ingredients

Water, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Water, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Jalapeno Peppers, Spices, Contains 2% or Less of: Ginger, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Lime Juice Concentrate, Citrus Fiber, Dried Jalapeno Pepper, Natural Flavor, Lemongrass, Turmeric Extract (Color), Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More