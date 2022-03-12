Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Green Curry Sauce
11.8 fl ozUPC: 0001111088154
Product Details
- Indian Inspirations
- 120 Calories Per 1/2 Cup
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium650mg28.26%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Cream (Coconut Extract, Water, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Garlic, Onion, Sugar, Jalapeno Peppers, Spices, Contains 2% or Less of: Ginger, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Lime Juice Concentrate, Citrus Fiber, Dried Jalapeno Pepper, Natural Flavor, Lemongrass, Turmeric Extract (Color), Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
