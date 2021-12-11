Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Green Enchilada Sauce
10 ozUPC: 0001111087672
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Green Chile Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Corn Syrup Solids, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Jalapeno Peppers, Natural Flavors (Contains Soy and Wheat), Onion Powder, Salt, Spices, Sugar, Yeast Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
