Ingredients

Water, Green Chile Peppers, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Corn Syrup Solids, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Jalapeno Peppers, Natural Flavors (Contains Soy and Wheat), Onion Powder, Salt, Spices, Sugar, Yeast Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.