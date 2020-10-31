Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Green Split Peas
16 ozUPC: 0001111089617
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
- A Fat Free Food
- Kosher
- Per 1/4 Cup Dry: Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 5mg Sodium, 3g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber9g32.14%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium357mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Split Peas.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
