Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Ground Beef for Chili
1 lbUPC: 0001111097565
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein23g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More