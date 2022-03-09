Ingredients

Corn Syrup, Sugar, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Sorbitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Carnauba Wax, Artificial Colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1)

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More