Kroger® Gummi Bears Pouch
28 ozUPC: 0004126000877
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
Life Is Sweet
From our family to yours, share a sweet treat!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein2g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium2mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Sorbitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Carnauba Wax, Artificial Colors (Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
