Kroger® Gummi Bears
8.5 ozUPC: 0001111007210
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
Life is Sweet
From our family to yours, share a sweet treat!
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein2g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, and Less Than 2% of Following: Citric Acid, Pectin, Sorbitol, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Malic Acid, Carnauba Wax, Sodium Citrate, Red 40, Blue 2, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.