Kroger® Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken
16 ozUPC: 0001111020791
Product Details
Benefits:
- Fully cooked
- No artificial ingredients
- Chicken raised with no added hormones
- 24g of protein per serving
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size140g
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol70mg23%
Sodium450mg20%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein24g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium412mg8%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken, Water, Flavoring (Fruit & Spice Extracts, Yeast Extract, Citrus Extract), Seasoning (Sea Salt, Spices, Paprika, Garlic Powder), Vinegar, Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More