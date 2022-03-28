Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork
16 ozUPC: 0001111020790
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
Benefits:
- Fully cooked
- No artificial ingredients
- No nitrites or nitrates*
- 24g of protein per serving
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol70mg23%
Sodium450mg19%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein24g
Calcium8mg
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork , Water , Vinegar , Seasoning ( Sea Salt , Spices , Paprika , Garlic Powder ) , Flavoring ( Fruit Extract Spice Extracts , Yeast Extract , Citrus Extract ) , Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More