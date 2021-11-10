Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Hass Avocados
4 ctUPC: 0001111018180
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Avocados are a nutrient-dense fresh produce food. Avocados are a healthy food that provide unsaturated “good” fats and almost 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients including Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and Vitamin C. Ripe avocados should yield to gentle pressure without leaving indentations or feeling mushy. Enjoy an avocado in tacos, burritos, healthy snacks or a fresh salad.
- Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats, are low in saturated fat, and are cholesterol, sugar, and sodium free
- Avocados are great for using in healthy snacks, power bowls, avocado dressing, salads and fresh guacamole
- A cholesterol free fruit that contains almost 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients including Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and Vitamin C
- Ripe avocados will have dark green to nearly black skin color, a bumpy texture and should yield to gentle pressure without leaving indentations
- Fresh fruit produce with a creamy texture and mild flavor
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Avocados .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More