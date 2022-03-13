Kroger® Hatch Chili Pub Mix
Product Details
- A Savory Blend of Sesame Sticks, Sesame Mini Chips Peanuts, Pretzel Nuggets & Corn Nuggets
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sesame Sticks and Mini Chips (Enriched Wheat Flour [Unbleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Soybean Oil, Sesame Seed, Bulgar Wheat, Salt, Beet Powder [Color], Turmeric [Color]), Peanuts, Pretzel Nuggets (Soft Red Winter Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower or Canola or Rice Oil, Corn Syrup, Malt Syrup, Yeast), Corn Nuggets (Corn, High Oleic Oil [Contains One or More of the Following: Canola or Safflower Oil.], Sea Salt), Seasoning (Spices Including Hatch Chili Pepper, Salt, Garlic Powder), Sea Salt, Peanut Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More