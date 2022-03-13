Ingredients

Sesame Sticks and Mini Chips (Enriched Wheat Flour [Unbleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Soybean Oil, Sesame Seed, Bulgar Wheat, Salt, Beet Powder [Color], Turmeric [Color]), Peanuts, Pretzel Nuggets (Soft Red Winter Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower or Canola or Rice Oil, Corn Syrup, Malt Syrup, Yeast), Corn Nuggets (Corn, High Oleic Oil [Contains One or More of the Following: Canola or Safflower Oil.], Sea Salt), Seasoning (Spices Including Hatch Chili Pepper, Salt, Garlic Powder), Sea Salt, Peanut Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More