Kroger® Hatch Chili Pub Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hatch Chili Pub Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hatch Chili Pub Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hatch Chili Pub Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Kroger® Hatch Chili Pub Mix

22 ozUPC: 0001111084442
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • A Savory Blend of Sesame Sticks, Sesame Mini Chips Peanuts, Pretzel Nuggets & Corn Nuggets
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sesame Sticks and Mini Chips (Enriched Wheat Flour [Unbleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Soybean Oil, Sesame Seed, Bulgar Wheat, Salt, Beet Powder [Color], Turmeric [Color]), Peanuts, Pretzel Nuggets (Soft Red Winter Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower or Canola or Rice Oil, Corn Syrup, Malt Syrup, Yeast), Corn Nuggets (Corn, High Oleic Oil [Contains One or More of the Following: Canola or Safflower Oil.], Sea Salt), Seasoning (Spices Including Hatch Chili Pepper, Salt, Garlic Powder), Sea Salt, Peanut Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More