Kroger® Hazelnut Coffee Creamer
64 fl ozUPC: 0001111009323
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
128.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Sugar , Sunflower Oil , and Less Than 2% Of : Natural & Artificial Flavors , Sodium Caseinate ( A Milk Derivative* ) , Dipotassium Phosphate , Polysorbate 60 , Mono & Diglycerides , Color Added , Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate and Carrageenan .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
