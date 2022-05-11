Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hazelnut Coffee Creamer
32 fl ozUPC: 0001111088109
Located in DAIRY
Product Details
- Lactose free
- Naturally & artificially flavored
- Ultra-pasteurized
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Less Than 2% of: Natural & Artificial Flavors, Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative*), Dipotassium Phosphate, Polysorbate 60, Mono & Diglycerides, Color Added, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Carrageenan.*of A Source of Lactose
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
