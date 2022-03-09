Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
26.5 ozUPC: 0001111080939
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious
- Made with Skim Milk
- Gluten Free
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Flavors
- Per 2 Tbsp: 200 Calories, 4g St Fat, 15 mg Sodium, 22g Sugars
- 20 Servings
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (37 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar22g
Protein2g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts, Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Milk Powder, Lactose, Sunflower Lecithin (Emulsifier), Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
