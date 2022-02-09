Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Hearty Vegetable Soup
18.8 ozUPC: 0001111004504
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (245 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium770mg33.48%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium370mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Celery, Peas, Corn, Tomatoes, Green Beans, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Protein (Soy and Wheat), Spice, Caramel Color, Paprika Extract (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
